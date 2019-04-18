Member of Parliament for Mayaro, Rushton Paray, says for the last few months the constituency has been experiencing issues with its water supply.

Mr. Party explained that the Water and Sewage and Authority had been scheduling the supply of the commodity.

However, during an interview on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1fm on Thursday afternoon, MP Paray said WASA has indicated that they are trying to give some areas water at least once per week but some constituents have complained that in the last three or four weeks they have not had water.

Mr Paray also said that private contractors have complained about WASA owing them outstanding monies.