The Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago is expressing its relief that the Clause related to amendments to the Freedom of Information Act has been deleted for the Miscellaneous Provisions Bill 2019, as it says it was too important an issue for consultation not to be held.

Speaking with News Power, MATT President, Dr Sheila Rampersad, said the Association is proud that it played its role in society by highlighting what she described as an important issue.

Minister of Fiance Colm Imbert revealed on Monday that the matter will return to the Parliament as the Government intends to address the FOIA in a separate amendment bill.

Dr Rampersad said, however, that she anticipates that the government will not make the same mistake twice.

She is calling for the Government to reach out and consult with stakeholders before bringing the issue back to the Parliament.