Medical Board tainted with Bias says Martin George

Avinash Sawh, the doctor who went viral for his racist comments, has filed a complaint against the local Medical Board, claiming that they have been actively encouraging persons to file complaints against him.

Sawh’s attorney Martin George, wrote a letter on Tuesday to the President of the Board (ag) Dr Lesley Roberts, stating that “Such acts deprive the council of all appearance of fairness, impartiality, objectivity and neutrality in these matters.”

George said the council was now “tainted with bias” because it invited someone to make a “proper” complaint against Sawh.

He is asking where in its statutory remit the board or the council is mandated to invite complaints against members and he has given the council until December 22 to say from whom it has solicited complaints thus far.

He also demanded the council stop inviting further complaints against Sawh and gave the board until January 12 to “quash, dismiss, discontinue or discharge” the five original complaints by Health Minister Dr Terrence Deyalsingh, Karian Forde, Denica Richards, Justin Ramroop and Dr Andre Alleyne.

George said if the five original complaints were not quashed, Sawh would be advised to file a judicial-review complaint in the courts.