MET Office Says It Has not Issued Any Bad Weather Warnings for T&T.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Office has confirmed that they have not issued any warnings for this country.

Meteorologist Keeran Seedoo informed News Power Now this morning that information being shared on social media concerning this issue is incorrect.

He says however that the MET Office is still advising citizens to be vigilant and to ensure that they stay in tune with weather conditions by logging on the MET Office website and Facebook page.

He also explained why adverse weather conditions are presently being experienced.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...