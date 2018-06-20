Power102FM

MET Office Says It Has not Issued Any Bad Weather Warnings for T&T.

MET Office Says It Has not Issued Any Bad Weather Warnings for T&T.

0

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Office has confirmed that they have not issued any warnings for this country.

Meteorologist Keeran Seedoo informed News Power Now this morning that information being shared on social media concerning this issue is incorrect.

He says however that the MET Office is still advising citizens to be vigilant and to ensure that they stay in tune with weather conditions by logging on the MET Office website and Facebook page.

He also explained why adverse weather conditions are presently being experienced.

The Diego Martin Regional Corporation is thankful heavy rainfall this morning did not cause significant damage to the already sensitive area …
Hurricane Irma’s Eye Bigger Than the island of Barbuda. St. Martin Now Experiencing Effects.
Opposition Leader Says Government Should Be Doing More. Tours Areas Affected by Severe Flooding.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion

DISQUS: 0
%d bloggers like this: