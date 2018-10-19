MET Office Warns Of Possibility of Rivers Rising Higher In The Next Few Days.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management is advising persons residing in low-lying areas, with a history of flooding to commence precautionary measures to reduce the impact of flash and riverine flooding.

It says communities with a history of flooding, especially along the Caroni River Basin are urged to commence sandbagging and to take the necessary steps to preserve life and property.

In its public advisory number four, the ODPM explained that persons should remain alert for rising river levels and possible over-spill.

The ODPM noted that it has received reports of significantly high river levels across Trinidad.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service has advised that river levels are expected to rise further as more rainfall is forecast over the next several days.

Riverine flooding occurs when water levels in a river over-tops its banks and spills onto surrounding areas.

This type of flooding is more widespread and usually lasts for several days.

The ODPM has also observed social media images and videos of persons taking unnecessary risks by driving through flood waters.

The ODPM wishes to advise persons to desist from driving or walking through flood waters.

Vehicles do not provide adequate protection from flood waters. Vehicles can be swept away or may stall in flood waters.

Meanwhile, the Met Service at Piarco has issued an Adverse Weather Alert #2 – Orange Level for Trinidad and Tobago for the period today at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday October 21stat 8:00 p.m.

Additionally, a Riverine Flood Alert #1 – Orange Level is in effect for communities located along Trinidad’s main river courses and associated tributaries, for the period today at 6:00 p.m. to Tuesday October 23rd at 12:00 p.m.

It noted that orange level means that you should prepare to safeguard yourself and your property.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management, through the National Operations Centre remains in contact with the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government and other first responder and support agencies to support incident response as required.

It said that Trinidad and Tobago is not currently under any tropical storm or hurricane threat, watch or warning.

