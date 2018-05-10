Mid Year Budget Review Tomorrow. San Fernando Businesses Want Answers.

Ahead of tomorrow’s presentation of the Mid-Year Budget Review, President of the San Fernando Business Association, Daphne Bartlett, is hoping that citizens will be informed of how additional revenue from rising oil prices will be spent.

Speaking with News Power Now this afternoon, Ms. Bartlett said focus should also be placed on creating a favorable environment for business and economic activity.

She added that agriculture and tourism are two areas with great potential for diversification.

