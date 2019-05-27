The launch of Trinidad and Tobago’s newest political party, Mikela Panday’s Patriotic Front, now threatens to create waves in the political firmament as it now stands.

Political leader of the Congress of the People, Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan says she welcomes this development, adding that it is healthy for the republic to have new ideas and different choices from which to choose.

Mrs Seepersad-Bachan said the former Oropouche West MP’s ideologies echoed many of the COP’s ideas.

Member of Parliament for Couva South, Rudy Indarsingh says the new party, which was launched over the weekend, is a non-issue and the United National Congress’s focus is on the party’s goals for the upcoming elections.