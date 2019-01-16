Communications Minister Stuart Young has taken to task those he says continue to speculate even at this stage of the Sandals decision not to enter into any agreement on a presence in Tobago.

Speaking this morning on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1fm the Minister said various issues contributed to the decision including continued negativity to the idea of Sandals in Tobago.

He said that Sandals felt that the negativity that was being generated on their presence was not worth the effect it would have on their brand.

He articulated while there was some idea that the Sandals executives may have come to that decision the Government did what they could to convince them otherwise.

He stated that at this point there was no chance that Sandals would reverse its decision.