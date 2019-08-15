Public Administration Minister Allyson West says she hopes to incorporate more IT solutions to address the issues facing her Ministry and the country.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on this morning, Minister West noted that her time in the Ministry is limited as elections are around the corner.

She added that therefore she has decided to focus on one issue which she believes can have the greatest impact in transforming the ministry and by extension, the country

Minister West also said that she believes there is a need for IT to play a greater role in the country and its advancement.

She noted that much of her focus will be on the digital arm of the Government and the Public Service.