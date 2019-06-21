Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General, Fitzgerald Hinds claims a popular LBGTQI activist will one day turn up in Parliament as a UNC Senator.

Hinds expressed those sentiments in the House of Representative last week, during the Miscellaneous Provisions Bill debate.

He questioned the motives of activist, Kia Hosein, for hosting a protest outside of the Parliament last Friday.

Minister Hinds claims Hosein is being paid to protest against the government.

Meanwhile Kia Hosein speaking in a interview, said that he was triggered by the way in which the immigration situation was handled by the Government; which he says showed a lack of concern for T&T citizens.

Sticking to his call to remove the People National Movement administration, Hosein said that citizens are being led by a dictatorial government.