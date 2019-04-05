Minister of National Security, Stuart Young, says in spite of the hype and what he describes as propaganda from the Opposition there is no crisis with respect to refugees in Trinidad and Tobago.

Minister Young explains that what the country is dealing with a situation that has seen and continues to see a number of immigrants leaving Venezuela and coming to this country.

Speaking in the House of Representatives on Friday afternoon, Minister Young noted that this development does not create a refugee crisis.

He also outlined what is being done by the government to get the facts as it relates to the number of Venezuelan nationals in this country.