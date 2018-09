Minster of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan says that type of land slippage is not what would normally occur from time to time.

He says this is slippage of the roadway itself.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1FM on Wednesday morning, the Minister revealed that efforts are afoot to treat with the issue.

He disclosed that alternatives are available for those seeking access along the road.

