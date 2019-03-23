Every citizen in Trinidad and Tobago consumes an average of almost 90 gallons of water a day, almost double the international average, the Minister of Public Utilities has revealed.

Minister Robert Le Hunte made this disclosure during an interview on the Power Breakfast Show here on Power 102FM on Friday, as he appealed for greater attention to the need for water conservation awareness in the country.

He was doing so in observance of World Water Day.

The minister’s appeal comes also against the backdrop of the harsher than usual dry season this year.

World Water Day is an annual UN observance day that highlights the importance of freshwater and is used to advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.

The theme for World Water Day 2019 is ‘Leaving no one behind’.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1 FM this morning, he urged persons to adjust their behaviours so as to reduce the amount of water used.

He attempted to dissuade persons from thinking that there is no need for them to adjust their behaviour until WASA does its part by repairing leaking mains throughout the country.

Instead he urged persons to simply do their part…pointing out that a change in behaviour could in theory, negate the need.