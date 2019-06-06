Minister of National Security, Stuart Young says he is satisfied with the Venezuelan migrant registration process thus far.

He made the comments as he toured the Port of Spain Registration Centre located at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair on Thursday.

During the tour the Minister spoke with some of the registrants, urging them to encourage their compatriots to follow suit.

He explained that the Government is doing all it can to assist them from a humanitarian perspective.

Speaking with reporters following the tour, Minister Young said the process was satisfactory.

He said all those who were bashing the process were misguided.

Minister Young reiterated to the media that persons who fail to take advantage of the opportunity will face the possible consequences.

The Minister also pledged his commitment to working out the kinks and addressing any concerns as the process goes along.