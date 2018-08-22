Interact with our

Minister Urges Against Sharing of Non Authentic Emergency Updates.

0

Minister of Communication, Stuart Young, is urging members of the public to ignore messages being circulated on social media regarding earthquakes and other natural disasters, that are not authentic.

Speaking during the weekly post cabinet news briefing held at the Diplomatic Center, St Ann’s today, Minister Young reminded citizens that the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management and the Meteorological Office at Piarco are the official agencies responsible for the dissemination of such information.

Minister Young said the National Operations Center continues to be on high alert with personnel from the various security, defense and emergency agencies on a 24 hour basis.

