Minister Wants Women’s Issues to Be on The Front Burner.

The issue of violence against women must be on the front burner.

These are the words of Works and Transport Minister, Rohan Sinanan.

He made the comment while speaking on the Power 102FM’s Power Breakfast Show on Monday morning.

Minister Sinanan also outlined some plans regarding public transportation.

The reliability of public transportation and the safety of PH taxis have been questioned following the deaths of Ashanti Riley and Andrea Bharatt.

Minister Sinanan told the Power Breakfast Show that the Ministry of Works and Transport has begun looking into how the PH industry can be regularized so that laws can then be enforced.