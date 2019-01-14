Minister of Health

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh is again urging the citizenry to get the influenza vaccine as he confirmed three deaths have been recorded as a result of H1N1, adding that there are many more lab-confirmed cases.

The Minister is advising the population, especially pregnant women and the elderly to get the vaccine as it is being offered at the nation’s health institutions free of charge.

Minister Deyalsingh also used the opportunity to clear-up certain misconceptions about the vaccine to the public, who may have some reservations.

Minister of Education

The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health will be rolling out a programme to ensure that all students in Trinidad and Tobago are safe from the flu virus.

This is the assurance of the Minister of Education Anthony Garcia.

Speaking with News Power Now on mOnday morning the Education Minister said that parents are being encouraged to ensure that they and those in their charge go to the health centers to get the flu vaccine.

He said that the programme should start soon.

He also stated that the Education Ministry would support schools who give teachers time off to get vaccinated.