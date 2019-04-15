Investigations have begun into a picture circulating on social media of a Trinidad and Tobago ID card bearing the image of a Venezuelan national identified as Juan-Luis Mar­cano Navar­ro.

The image is accompanied by a picture of an ID card of a Trinidad and Tobago citizen, Temika Rane-Smart with the same ID card number as that of the one apparently issued to Navarro.

The image has sparked claims of voter padding ahead of local Government elections due to be held this year and general elections due next year.

Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Min­is­ter Stu­art Young in a statement said he had requested an urgent in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to this mat­ter to de­ter­mine the facts.

He claimed that the picture was forwarded to him by concerned citizens who brought it to his attention that the Opposition is circulating the image.

He added that he had communicated with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, the Immigration Division and the Elections and Boundaries Commission.

Meanwhile, Ms Rane-Smart, whose ID card is believed to have been duplicated, says she has been left upset by the entire incident.

Speaking on CNC3 this morning, she expressed her concern regarding the possible ramifications.

The EBC has since said however that it had com­plet­ed a thor­ough search of its data­base and can as­sure that no T&T na­tion­al iden­ti­fi­ca­tion card was ever is­sued to Juan-Luis Mar­cano Navar­ro, nor does that name ex­ist on its data­base.

The EBC said it is aware that Minister Young has initiated an investigation and assured that it will provide assistance to the respective agencies in resolving this matter.

The EBC reassured the public that it’s national database, which has the biodata of every person, has not been compromised.

This has done nothing however to ease Ms. Rane-Smart fears as she noted that the EBC’s statement does not change much for her or the possible complications she may face in the future.

It also urged persons who are aware of anyone using fraudulent ID cards to bring it to the attention of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.