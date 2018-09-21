Ministry of Finance – 2019 National Budget To Be Read On October 1st.

Monday, October 1st is Budget Day in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Ministry of Finance made the revelation in a media release this afternoon.

It said the 2019 National Budget will be presented in the House of Representatives by Finance Minister Colm Imbert from 1:30 p.m.

The 2017/2018 Budget was set on an oil price of US$52 per barrel and a gas price of US$2.75 per MMBtu.

Total revenue projected was $45.7 billion while expenditure was fifty point five billion dollars.

The Tobago House of Assembly was allocated two point one nine billion dollars.

In terms of major ministry allocation, Education got the largest amount, in the sum of seven point two nine billion, followed by National Security six point two three billion and Health six point zero two billion dollars.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

