Missing Fishermen Found alive and well

Dec 15, 2020 | 0 comments

Shaquille Charles, Walter Whiteman and Frank Sandy, the three fishermen who went missing five days ago during a fishing expedition in waters off Guayaguayare have been found alive.

The owner of the pirogue they sailed on, Matthew Kissoon, told media that he received a call from the men at around 10am after the boat floated ashore at Morne Diablo beach at around 9.30am this morning.

Kissoon was told that the boat engine failed out at sea and the vessel drifted for almost five days.
He said “I spoke to all three of them myself. They are not injured just a little dehydrated.”

Charles, 21, Whiteman, 36, and Sandy went fishing on board the Rango Starr pirogue at the Guayaguayare Fishing Port around 3 p.m. on Friday. The men were expected to return the next morning.

Should the Prime Minister apologize for calling the OAS (Organization of American States) and the Opposition 'Imps and Liars"?

