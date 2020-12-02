Monifa Russell-Andrews Candidacy Called into question by Vasant Bharath

Vasant Bharath is questioning the validity of a member of Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s Star Team, who is contesting the UNC internal election on December 6.

The Star team member in question is Monifa Russell-Andrews.

Bharath wrote the chairman of the internal election committee Ramesh Persad-Maharaj in a letter dated November 30th stating his concerns about Russell-Andrews who is contesting the post of research officer.

He cited Article 19 of the party’s constitution, which states, “No person shall be elected to hold any office in the party or to represent the party at any level who has not been a member of the party for at least 12 months.”

Bharath said his team conducted a search of the ‘Final’ Voters List produced in accordance with the election rules, which should contain the listing of all members of the party and has been unable to locate the name Monifa Russell Andrews.

He stated, “Should Ms Andrews not be a bonafide member of the United National Congress and/or member for the past 12 months, then you would no doubt agree that she cannot be a candidate in the upcoming internal elections.”

Bharath requested proof of Russell-Andrews’ membership of more than 12 months.

During a virtual meeting on Monday night, Persad-Bissessar produced a membership card claiming that it was that of Russell-Andrews and that she had been a member since 2015.

Persad-Bissessar said, “They are looking for all kinds of excuses and reasons because they know the licks coming.”