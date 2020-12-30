Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

Monitoring Activities Continue as Small Dome appears at La Soufriere volcano

Dec 30, 2020 | 0 comments

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre is continuing to monitor the activities at the La Soufriere volcano, St. Vincent and are now reporting that a small lava dome with fresh magma has emerged at the top of the volcano.

Fresh magma has made a way to the surface of the crater without associated volcanic earthquakes typically found in the Lesser Antilles.

This is an effusive eruption similar to what is seen in Hawaii.

However the centrer says the lava is not as ‘runny’.

The UWI-SRC and NEMO St. Vincent and the Grenadines are continuing to monitor this event and provide updates to the public.

The public is is advised NOT to visit the volcano at this time.

0 Comments

Be part of the Discussion

Polls

Should Police Officers be held personally accountable by the Courts for any infringement on citizens rights?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Advertisment




Weather Satellite

Local Weather Forecasts

Recent Posts

Monitoring Activities Continue as Small Dome appears at La Soufriere volcano
Suspects Held for Robbery
Body of Missing Fruit Vendor Found
100 Hilton Workers To be Temporarily laid off
Hairdresser accused for setting building Ablaze