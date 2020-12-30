Monitoring Activities Continue as Small Dome appears at La Soufriere volcano

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre is continuing to monitor the activities at the La Soufriere volcano, St. Vincent and are now reporting that a small lava dome with fresh magma has emerged at the top of the volcano.

Fresh magma has made a way to the surface of the crater without associated volcanic earthquakes typically found in the Lesser Antilles.

This is an effusive eruption similar to what is seen in Hawaii.

However the centrer says the lava is not as ‘runny’.

The UWI-SRC and NEMO St. Vincent and the Grenadines are continuing to monitor this event and provide updates to the public.

The public is is advised NOT to visit the volcano at this time.