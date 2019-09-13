Oropuche East Member of Parliament, Roodal Moonilal has apologized to Laventille West MP, Fitzgerald Hinds some two months after being instructed to by the Parliament Privileges Committee for comments made against Hinds.

It was alleged that Dr. Moonilal told Mr. Hinds “that’s why snake have lead for you.

National Security Minister Stuart Young had explained that “lead” was a term for bullets and “snake” was the alias of a man charged with assaulting Hinds in Beetham in 2018. The statement was deemed a threatening one.

In late June the parliament’s privileges committee found that comments Dr Moonilal made in October 2018 warranted an apology not only to Mr Hinds but to the entire house.

Dr. Moonilal apologised informally in July however today he offered a brief formal apology in the Lower House.