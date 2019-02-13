Chairman of the National Carnival Commission, Winston “Gypsy” Peters maintains that more money is needed to market Trinidad and Tobago Carnival.

Speaking with Andy Johnson on the “In Focus” Programme on Power 102.1 FM, Gypsy explained that he believes the Ministry of Tourism could put more resources into marketing the festival to foreigners.

Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly who was also a guest on the programme responded that it is the NCC’s mandate to market Carnival internationally.

However, she revealed that there are plans to have a representative from the tourism company sit on the board of NCC to create a better nexus in marketing the Carnival product.