A Parliamentary Committee is appealing for more to be done to help the socially displaced in the country.

On Wednesday officials of the Ministry of Social Development appeared before a Joint Select Committee of Parliament, which reviewed efforts by the state to address the situation.

Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Dhaneshwar Mahabir, said there is need to improve and heighten activity to tackle the social issue.

