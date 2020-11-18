Advertisement

More Venezuelans detained for illegal entry

Nov 18, 2020

South-Western Division police detained 29 Venezuelans for illegal entry into the country on Tuesday.

According to reports, officers of the Emergency Response Patrol (ERP) went to Chatham Bay and spotted a fishing vessel near the shoreline with no registration or marking.

When the vessel docked and the occupants saw the officers upon disembarking, they all attempted to flee.

However a joint team of officers from the ERP, South Western Division Task Force,and officers of the Point Fortin and Cedros charge rooms were able to apprehend the immigrants which totalled 29.

There were four male and nine female adults with 16 children, with the ages ranging from 46 years old to four months old.

Police say the detainees all hail from Tucupita, Venezuela.

They were taken to the Siparia Health Facility to be examined in accordance with COVID-19 protocols and regulations and then to be quarantined.

