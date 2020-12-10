Morning Accident Leaves man dead.

An accident in St Augustine this morning has claimed the life of a 59-year-old man.

Dead is Pooran Coon Coon of McClean Street, Curepe.

Coon Coon was said to be driving his white Nissan AD Wagon along the Eastern Main Road near the St Augustine Private Hospital at around 5 am, when his vehicle slammed into a truck.

He died on impact.

Police suspect Coon Coon fell asleep while driving.

Officers from the Tunapuna fire station had to use the jaws of life to get Coon Coon’s body out of the wreckage.