Member of Parliament for Moruga/Tableland, Dr. Lovell Francis disclosed that his life had been threatened by gangsters in his constituency, over major contract work to be executed under the Moruga Road Rehabilitation Project.

Speaking with News Power on Monday, Minister Francis, who is also Minister in the Ministry of Education, said that while he is not fearful for his life, he is concerned with the notion that persons would threaten his life because he wanted to implement proper employment structures in his home town.

He said persons who are willing to make an honest dollar under the project are being extorted by gang members. This he said, cannot continue to happen and he was forced to put a stop to it.

Dr. Francis said members of the TTPS are still investigating the threats made to his life.

The MP said he does not believe that an entire community ought to live in fear for wanting a better life while working together.

Dr. Francis revealed that the criminal gang targeted the Moruga Road Rehabilitation Project which was budgeted for the $176 million for construction of a bridge over the Moriquite River in Basse Terre.