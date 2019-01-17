Moruga residents are blaming the Water and Sewage Authority for a major road collapse in their area.

Reports indicate that emergency re­pairs to a ma­jor land­slip along the Moru­ga Road, In­di­an Walk, Princes Town have begun.

Residents report that at approximately 7 pm Tuesday, they heard a rumbling sound and found that a section of the road, which was being repaired, had collapsed.

They put the blame for the collapse squarely on the shoulders of WASA as they say that a water line had been leaking for some time and despite complaints from the residents, nothing had been done.

WASA crews were on the site on Wednesday, seeking to stem the slip.

There are two lines — a 12-inch and a 16-inch main — under the road.

The MP for the area Lovell Francis said he has been “clamouring with WASA” to have the two underground lines placed above ground and is discussing with the company ways to find solutions.

WASA officials promised to comment on the issue via a media release.