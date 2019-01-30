Member of Parliament for Moruga-Tableland, Dr Lovell Francis is calling for political maturity among political parties.

He made the call on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1 FM as part of the In Focus All day Programming which examines the issue of proper representation of the people through Councillors and MPs

Responding to a question about his relationship as MP with the members of the Regional Corporation, he said this was an example of what he described as the nature of politics in the country. He said the corporation was made up of nine UNC Councillors, and one PNM Councillor. This, he said, dictates how things are run.

Dr Francis added that with his seat being a marginal one, he believes the Corporation is failing the people in an effort to make him look bad with the aim of regaining the seat in general elections.

Dr Francis called for political parties to put politics aside and put the people first as they are the ones who really suffer as a result of the political bickering.

News Power attempted to reach Chairman of the Princes Town Regional Corporation Gowrie Roopnarine for a response, without success thus far.