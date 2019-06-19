A female state witness has been gunned down in Santa Cruz. The woman has been identified as CandyAnn McIntyre. She was ambushed by gunmen who attacked as the woman had been walking with her son, along Santa Barbara Boulevard at around 1:45pm The incident took place following the boy’s school’s graduation. McIntyre was shot multiple times and died on the scene.

The perpetrators are said to have opened fire on the woman, using what witnesses explained sounded like semi automatic weapons. They escaped in a white Nissan AD Station wagon. Her son was unharmed, however he wept uncontrollably over her lifeless corpse, as eyewitness looked on. Police are investigating the incident and anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the killers, is asked to call CRIME STOPPERS at 800-TIPS.