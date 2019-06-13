Police are investigating a report of a stabbing in Petit Valley where a 37-year-old man was stabbed twice in his chest by his mother.

Due to the nature of the allegations and those involved, the identities of the mother and son are withheld.

Police were told that around 10am on Tuesday, the 57-year-old woman attempted to leave her home, off Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley, when she was stopped by her son.

The son, police were told, acted in a violent manner towards the older woman, and prevented her from leaving the home.

The woman told police she secured a knife to scare him away from her, however, he attacked her again.

During the altercation, the 37-year-old was stabbed twice.

The older woman fled the house and notified the police and paramedics immediately and told them of what transpired.

The injured man was rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.