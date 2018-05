Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar, signals the intent of the United National Congress to file a motion of no confidence in National Security Minister, Edmund Dillon.

The party has already filed a similar motion against in Works and Transport Minister, Rohan Sinanan citing challenges in sea transportation between Port- of- Spain and Scarborough.

Speaking at the UNC Monday Night Forum in Tunapuna Mrs. Persad Bissessar said crime continues to be an issue of national concern.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest