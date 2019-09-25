Member of Parliament for Princes Town, Barry Padarath says the Piparo mud volcano is now more active, but is chastising the Government for what he suggests is insufficient planning in response to a possible eruption of the volcano.

Speaking in a television interview this morning on CNC3 on Wedensday morning, Mr. Padarath said the Government is noting the issue but does not seem to be taking enough action.

He added that there are not enough resources being deployed by the Government to address a situation he believes could lead to loss of lives