MP Wants Government to Establish Safe Houses for Battered Women.

Nov 27, 2020 | 0 comments

Member of Parliament for Cumuto/ManzanillaDr.Rai Ragbir, is calling on the Government to establish “safe houses” in every constituency with the objective of housing, protecting, treating and rehabilitating women who are victims of violence.

His call comes as this country joined with the International Community on November 25th ,2020, in observing International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The event will span the next 16 days with appropriate activities highlighting the need to stop violence against women, culminating on December 10 th , which is International Human Rights Day.

The Cumuto/Manzanilla MP who is a medical practitioner said, he remains concerned about the long- lasting impact that violence can have on women.

Dr. Ragbir said our country, within recent times has witnessed some of the most heinous incidents of violence against women, many resulting in death, with some 19 women losing their lives for the year so far in 2020.

He said the statistics in 2018 from the TTPSs Crime and Problem Analysis Branch indicated an average of 25 women were murdered every year in Domestic Violence and Intimate Partner Violence cases; and even more worrying was that in 2017, at years end, there was a total of 52 murders of women with 43 being DV/IPV related killings.

