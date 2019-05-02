Members of Parliament in South Trinidad have been registering their concern that the residents in the area have not been receiving a proper water supply due to discrimination.

Princes Town MP Barry Padarath has maintained that hundreds of homes have been without water for several weeks now.

He raised the issue during sitting of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, however he was ejected from the parliament by Speaker of the House of Representatives

Speaking on recent television interview Mr Padarath detailed what took place.

He said that no coherent explanation was provided to him on why he could not raise the issue.

He complained that there were several areas in his constituency that have been without water in their taps for 2 months.