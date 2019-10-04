Political Leader of the Movement for Social Justice, David Abdullah says Government should provide the nation with details of energy deals reached earlier this year.

He made this suggestion during the State of the Nation this afternoon, as Power 102FM continues its special programming on the 2020 Budget expectations, coverage and analysis.

He pointed to the need for the Finance Minister to make available, proper statements of accounting as it relates to the deals brokered between this country’s Government and several multi-national companies on energy and energy related matters.

Asked about his expectation for the upcoming budget, Mr. Abdullah stated that he does not foresee a change in the pattern, which has become the norm heading into an election period.