Trade Unionist David Abdullah is also calling for Paria to be sold alongside the refinery….but to the OWTU.

Speaking with News Power Now in light of Economist, Mr Mc Guire’s views, the MSJ leader blasted what he described as contradictory statements by Paria Fuel’s Chairman Wilfred Espinet and Minister Khan.

He said this is yet another indication of the Government’s short-sightedness in the entire Petrotrin matter.

Mr. Abdullah emphasized that selling one without the other is unprofitable business planning.

He also said the Government should not seek foreign bids for the refinery, warning that handing the oil industry over to foreign hands will signal a return to colonization.