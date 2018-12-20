Political Leader of the Movement for Social Justice, David Abdullah, says it is important that the State properly fulfills its commitments in communities.

He says when this is not done, voids are created in communities, which would essentially have serious implications and social challenges.

Speaking on the In Focus Programme on Power 102.1FM on Wednesday afternoon, Mr. Abdullah said when the State fails to carry out its duties, the gap is sometimes filled with the presence of gangs, criminal elements and drugs.

Mr. Abdullah also spoke about white collar crime, the role of the Police Complaints Authority and rogue police officers.