South Florida is currently experiencing an abundance of non native iguanas because they are rapidly multiplying in the US state. The state’s wildlife agency is now encouraging home owners to kill them, would you believe?!

According to the Associated Press The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in a media release said people should exterminate the large green lizards on their properties as well as on 22 public land areas across South Florida. It doesn’t say just how civilians should try to kill them. Caribbean exotic meat lovers would certainly have the answer to that!

The commission says homeowners do not need a permit to kill iguanas on their own property, and they’re now being encouraged to kill green iguanas on their own property whenever possible.

Iguanas aren’t dangerous or aggressive to humans, but they damage seawalls, sidewalks, landscape foliage and can dig lengthy tunnels. The males can grow to at least 5 feet (1.5 meters) long and weigh nearly 20 pounds (9 kilograms).

The commission says female iguanas can lay nearly 80 eggs a year and South Florida’s warm climate is perfect for the prehistoric-looking animals. Iguanas are native to Central America, tropical parts of South America and some Caribbean islands.

The press statement indicated that the green iguanas can carry salmonella bacteria.

Iguanas are allowed to be kept as pets in Florida but are not protected by any law except anti-cruelt