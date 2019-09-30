Muslim Cleric Imam Rasheed Karim is today reiterating his call for the Minister of Works and Transport

Rohan Sinanan to reassure Hindus with regard to the water situation.

Speaking with News Power Now on Monday morning, he said this is a very sensitive time for the Hindu

community as they are preparing for Divali celebrations.

He says this usually calls for a lot of cleaning and the lack of water would affect early preparations.

He said the Minister did nothing to reassure the Hindu community after the announcement of a limited

water supply, saying that this sent people into a state of panic.