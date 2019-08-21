Leader of the Islamic Front Umar Abdullah is today expressing concern with what he says is a move by the Police Commissioner to remove prisoners within the system that, according to him, have been trying to assist with the criminality and violence behind prison walls.

He says he continues to be baffled by the decision of the prison authorities to move three remanded prisoners to a building, which he claimed was condemned and deemed unfit for housing inmates.

Two of these inmates he says are members of the Muslim community.

Speaking with News Power Now on Wednesday morning Mr. Abdullah said the removal of the inmates to another building by the Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is unfair.

He also questioned what he is describing as the confusion of roles of the Commisioner of Police and the Prisons Commissioner.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has advised that the movement of prisoners to Building 13, at the Maximum Security Prison compound, was based upon a request made to the Commissioner of Prisons.

A statement from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), indicated the Commissioner of Police made a request to the Commissioner of Prisons based on intelligence gathered by the TTPS recently, and the Commissioner of Prisons has agreed to cooperate with the request.

He added that Building 13 is one of the most modern facilities in the Prison system, so contrary to negative utterances, the three prisoners will be well taken care of.

The Commissioner of Police said he is curious as to why an external agency is so concerned with where prisoners are moved to or housed.

Mr. Abdullah told our newsroom that he voiced his feelings on the situation as a concerned citizen.