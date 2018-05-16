Muslim Leader Wants Muslim Prisoners Exempted From Prison Search, During Holy Month of Ramadan.

A call is being made today for Prison officials to desist from searching the cells of Muslim inmates during the holy month of Ramadan.

The call is being made by Head of the Islamic Front Umar Abdullah.

While Abdullah lauds the recent rehabilitative and reformative efforts of the Prisons Commissioner Gerard Wilson, he is hoping that with the advent of Ramadan; a month of Fasting for Muslims worldwide and the culmination of that month with Eid Ul Fitr celebrations special concessions would be made for prisoners of the Muslim community even those who are high risk.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning he revealed that it has been the negative experiences in the past.

He also said that he hoped that something would be put in place to respect the dietary needs of the Muslim Prisoners.

