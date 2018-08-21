Muslims Around the World Celebrate Eid al Adha Today.

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Adha, otherwise known as the Festival of Sacrifice.

Morning prayers were held throughout the world today, while sheep were slaughtered and distributed to the poor.

The five-day holy festival will end on August 25.

The holiday celebrates the story of the prophet Ibrahim, whose faith was tested when God asked him to sacrifice his only son.

The first day of the Eid al-Adha holiday marks the end of the Haj pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.