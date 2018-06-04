MV Galleons Passage Delayed Again.

There is word today that there has been another setback with the Galeons Passage.

A media release from the National Infrastructure Development Company (NIDCO) revealed that the M.V. Galleons Passage arrived as scheduled in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba on Saturday 26thMay 2018, to commence planned retrofitting works.

Prior to the arrival of the vessel, a team of persons representing both the Buyer and the Seller arrived in Cuba in order to expedite the shipyard works.

However the release noted that a setback in commencing work was experienced, arising from delays in the completion of designs and the consequential issue of approved drawings by the Seller.

As a result, the shipyard is also experiencing delays in the procurement of the requisite materials for these works.

In light of the circumstances, a full schedule for the completion of all retrofitting works is currently being finalized.

