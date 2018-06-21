MV Galleons Passage Speedily Coming to T&T. No Retrofitting in Cuba.

Acting Prime Minister, Colm Imbert, says the state has decided to bring the fast ferry vessel- the MV Galleons Passage to this country, immediately.

Responding to a question in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Mr. Imbert explained that the decision was taken after the seller of the vessel revealed that there was some difficulty in transporting some of the materials and equipment needed for retrofitting works, to Cuba.

He also gave details of the initial arrangements that were agreed upon between the seller of the vessel and the National Infrastructure Development Company Limited.

