The Opposition is claiming that the MV Galleons Passage has several deficiencies and is not safe for public use by the public.

Opposition Senator, Wade Mark, speaking at a news briefing on Wednesday cited the contents of a report from Lloyds Registered Marine in Singapore, which allegedly revealed issues relating to safety and suitability.

The vessel arrived in the country two days ago.

