A recording of an apology from Nalini Ramai, the customer who is said to have made the disparaging remarks against the Prime Minister, has also been making the rounds on social media.

The recording purports to be an apology made by Ms Ramai for the offensive comments.

In the recording a female voice informs Ms Ramai that she is a representative from the Office of the Prime Minister returning her call.

In the still to be authenticated recording, Ms Ramai apologises profusely for her behaviour, she also complained that persons have been calling her house nonstop since the recording appeared on social media.

While she acknowledged that what she did was wrong, she says she is scared for her life.

She said she had called to speak with the Customer Service Representative who she accused of sharing the information. She wasted to get an apology, but, she said, she was unsuccessful in getting on to him.