National 2018-2019 Budget Highlights

- Tertiary Education allowance now at $72,00 per year
- Businesses that earn Foreign Exchange to get a tax credit
- Cap on Senior Citizen pension now at $6,000
- Public Assistance Grant to increase by $150
- Disability Grant – Children under 18 now have access to funding
- Food Card to increase by $100 for approved households
- Stamp duty for 1st time home owners waived from $800,00 to $1.5M
- 100% increase in fines for violations under the Children’s Act
- 24hr opening of rural community health centers – Grand Rivere, Blanchicheusse and Cedros first
- Crime Stoppers budget increased by $2.5M
- Pension minimum 3500/month immediately upon retirement (Public Service retirees including, Civil, Protective and Teaching staff)
- Super gasoline to increase from $3.97 to $4.97 per liter
- Diesel to remain at $3.41 per liter
- THA self-government to be brought to parliament for debate. THA to get assistance for loan financing at $300M
- Tobago – allocated $2.3BPolice Uniforms are to be changed as part of rebranding exercise
- Dashboard and Bodycams as well as updated technology for Police stations
- Emergency Call system to be revisited, Cybercrime is being reviewed, and a Command Center is to be established to manage police operations. K9 and Drone units to be implemented by 2019
- Food card (after revue to remove 18,000 cheaters) 24,330 legitimate cases – The Gov’t has saved $150M – New Debit Card to be issued
- 6000 Houses to be built by 2010
- $2.6B in severance plans for termination
- Petrotrin needed $25B to remain afloat after losing $2B/yr for 7 years
- Petrotrin needed a $380M loan from Gov’t last month, $2.2B in wages, $245M/yr in health benefits
- Transport Fuel to be Imported
- Petrotrin to be repurposed to exploration
- 30% Government vehicles to be CNG ready
- Oil and Gas exploration projects from BpTT, EOG and Shell to begin
- Sandals – is a major turning point built at Bucco Golden Grove and will be owned by TT but managed by Sandals resort – 1000 rooms up to 2000 permanent employees est income $480M in taxes to country
- Chinese interests Beijing Construction to assist in manufacturing Industry which has grown by 7.3% in 2018
- Nearly 2000 housing units to be built by 2021
- Multiple health and Hospital work to be implemented nationwide – Arima, Sangre Grande, Point Fortin, POS, and Couva
- 1hr travel time to Tobago from new port to be opened in Toco
- La Brea dry dock to be built
- Property Tax to be implemented and only applicable for 2019
- Regulations for Gambling, Betting and Gaming Bill to be included in new laws soon
- Non energy economy growth expected to 2.1% by 2021
- Economic growth expected to be 1.9% for 2018
- Another National Investment Fund Bond to be offered in 2019
- National Investment Fund generated $4B
- US$7.7B external funds and US$6B in Heritage & Stabilization fund
- Public debt is now 60.9% of GDP
- Unemployment is at 5%
- Inflation is the among the world’s lowest
- Exchange rate controls have contained inflation
- 2 New fast ferry vehicles for the sea-bridge to be acquired
- Sandals opening in Tobago will be a game changer. 1,000 rooms will help Tobago be competitive
