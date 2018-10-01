Interact with our

National 2018-2019 Budget Highlights

Finance Minister Imbert delivering the National Budget

The following are highlights of the Budget (Full details and reports to follow):

  • Tertiary Education allowance now at $72,00 per year
  • Businesses that earn Foreign Exchange to get a tax credit
  • Cap on Senior Citizen pension now at $6,000
  • Public Assistance Grant to increase by $150
  • Disability Grant – Children under 18 now have access to funding
  • Food Card to increase by $100 for approved households
  • Stamp duty for 1st time home owners waived from $800,00 to $1.5M
  • 100% increase in fines for violations under the Children’s Act
  • 24hr opening of rural community health centers – Grand Rivere, Blanchicheusse and Cedros first
  • Crime Stoppers budget increased by $2.5M
  • Pension minimum 3500/month immediately upon retirement (Public Service retirees including, Civil, Protective and Teaching staff)
  • Super gasoline to increase from $3.97 to $4.97 per liter
  • Diesel to remain at $3.41 per liter

 

  • THA self-government to be brought to parliament for debate. THA to get assistance for loan financing at $300M
  • Tobago –  allocated $2.3BPolice Uniforms are to be changed as part of rebranding exercise
  • Dashboard and Bodycams as well as updated technology for Police stations
  • Emergency Call system to be revisited, Cybercrime is being reviewed, and a Command Center is to be established to manage police operations. K9 and Drone units to be implemented by 2019
  • Food card (after revue to remove 18,000 cheaters) 24,330 legitimate cases – The Gov’t has saved $150M – New Debit Card to be issued
  • 6000 Houses to be built by 2010

 

  • $2.6B in severance plans for termination
  • Petrotrin needed $25B to remain afloat after losing $2B/yr for 7 years
  • Petrotrin needed a $380M loan from Gov’t last month, $2.2B in wages, $245M/yr in health benefits
  • Transport Fuel to be Imported
  • Petrotrin to be repurposed to exploration
  • 30% Government vehicles to be CNG ready
  • Oil and Gas exploration projects from BpTT, EOG and Shell to begin

 

  • Sandals – is a major turning point built at Bucco Golden Grove and will be owned by TT but managed by Sandals resort – 1000 rooms up to 2000 permanent employees est income $480M in taxes to country
  • Chinese interests Beijing Construction to assist in manufacturing Industry which has grown by 7.3% in 2018
  • Nearly 2000 housing units to be built by 2021
  • Multiple health and Hospital work to be implemented nationwide – Arima, Sangre Grande, Point Fortin, POS, and Couva

 

  • 1hr travel time to Tobago from new port to be opened in Toco
  • La Brea dry dock to be built

 

  • Property Tax to be implemented and only applicable for 2019
  • Regulations for Gambling, Betting and Gaming Bill to be included in new laws soon
  • Non energy economy growth expected to 2.1% by 2021
  • Economic growth expected to be 1.9% for 2018

 

  • Another National Investment Fund  Bond to be offered in 2019
  • National Investment Fund generated $4B
  • US$7.7B external funds and US$6B in Heritage & Stabilization fund
  • Public debt is now 60.9% of GDP
  • Unemployment is at 5%
  • Inflation is the among the world’s lowest
  • Exchange rate controls have contained inflation
  • 2 New fast ferry vehicles for the sea-bridge to be acquired
  • Sandals opening in Tobago will be a game changer. 1,000 rooms will help Tobago be competitive

