National 2018-2019 Budget Highlights

The following are highlights of the Budget (Full details and reports to follow):

Tertiary Education allowance now at $72,00 per year

Businesses that earn Foreign Exchange to get a tax credit

Cap on Senior Citizen pension now at $6,000

Public Assistance Grant to increase by $150

Disability Grant – Children under 18 now have access to funding

Food Card to increase by $100 for approved households

Stamp duty for 1st time home owners waived from $800,00 to $1.5M

100% increase in fines for violations under the Children’s Act

24hr opening of rural community health centers – Grand Rivere, Blanchicheusse and Cedros first

Crime Stoppers budget increased by $2.5M

Pension minimum 3500/month immediately upon retirement (Public Service retirees including, Civil, Protective and Teaching staff)

Super gasoline to increase from $3.97 to $4.97 per liter

Diesel to remain at $3.41 per liter

THA self-government to be brought to parliament for debate. THA to get assistance for loan financing at $300M

Tobago – allocated $2.3BPolice Uniforms are to be changed as part of rebranding exercise

Dashboard and Bodycams as well as updated technology for Police stations

Emergency Call system to be revisited, Cybercrime is being reviewed, and a Command Center is to be established to manage police operations. K9 and Drone units to be implemented by 2019

Food card (after revue to remove 18,000 cheaters) 24,330 legitimate cases – The Gov’t has saved $150M – New Debit Card to be issued

6000 Houses to be built by 2010

$2.6B in severance plans for termination

Petrotrin needed $25B to remain afloat after losing $2B/yr for 7 years

Petrotrin needed a $380M loan from Gov’t last month, $2.2B in wages, $245M/yr in health benefits

Transport Fuel to be Imported

Petrotrin to be repurposed to exploration

30% Government vehicles to be CNG ready

Oil and Gas exploration projects from BpTT, EOG and Shell to begin

Sandals – is a major turning point built at Bucco Golden Grove and will be owned by TT but managed by Sandals resort – 1000 rooms up to 2000 permanent employees est income $480M in taxes to country

Chinese interests Beijing Construction to assist in manufacturing Industry which has grown by 7.3% in 2018

Nearly 2000 housing units to be built by 2021

Multiple health and Hospital work to be implemented nationwide – Arima, Sangre Grande, Point Fortin, POS, and Couva

1hr travel time to Tobago from new port to be opened in Toco

La Brea dry dock to be built

Property Tax to be implemented and only applicable for 2019

Regulations for Gambling, Betting and Gaming Bill to be included in new laws soon

Non energy economy growth expected to 2.1% by 2021

Economic growth expected to be 1.9% for 2018

Another National Investment Fund Bond to be offered in 2019

National Investment Fund generated $4B

US$7.7B external funds and US$6B in Heritage & Stabilization fund

Public debt is now 60.9% of GDP

Unemployment is at 5%

Inflation is the among the world’s lowest

Exchange rate controls have contained inflation

2 New fast ferry vehicles for the sea-bridge to be acquired

Sandals opening in Tobago will be a game changer. 1,000 rooms will help Tobago be competitive

