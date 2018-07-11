Power102FM

National Investment Fund Bonds Delayed, Says Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

The National Investment Fund bonds, which were due to be available from today have been delayed.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley made the announcement this morning while speaking on CNC3.

The National investment Fund (NIF) seeks to raise approximately TT $4.0 billion by offering 5, 12 and 20 year bonds.

The bonds are tied to shares of some CL Financial companies including Republic Bank, One Caribbean Media (OCM), Witco, Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) and Methanol Holdings International (MHI).

